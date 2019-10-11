Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Blue Bell recalls ice cream that may contain plastic bits

October 11, 2019 3:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Blue Bell Creameries is recalling a batch of ice cream made at an Alabama plant over concerns it may contain pieces of plastic.

The agency made the announcement Wednesday. News outlets report about 1,700 half gallons of Butter Crunch ice cream produced at the Sylacauga, Alabama, plant on Aug. 26 may be contaminated.

Blue Bell said in a statement that a customer reported finding a plastic tool in their ice cream. The company says an investigation found the broken tool was accidentally added during production.

The product was sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Stores have been told to remove the ice cream from their shelves and customers who purchased it can receive a refund.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign