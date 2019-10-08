Listen Live Sports

Boeing delivers just 26 planes in September, extending slump

October 8, 2019 1:01 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing’s troubles are deepening as the grounding of the 737 Max jetliner approaches the seven-month mark.

The aircraft maker said Tuesday it delivered just 26 planes in September, down from 87 a year earlier, when it was ramping up Max production.

The Chicago-based company delivered just two 737s last month, compared with 61 a year earlier. The 737 is a longtime airline favorite for short and medium routes.

The Max has been grounded worldwide since mid-March after the second of two crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

Boeing says it’s fixing software on the plane that triggered nose-down pitches before both crashes. It hopes to win Federal Aviation Administration approval to return the plane to flying this year. But many analysts and pilot-union leaders think 2020 is more likely.

