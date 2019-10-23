Listen Live Sports

Brink’s: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 23, 2019 7:43 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $5.8 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $928.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $924.6 million.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.7 billion.

Brink’s shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCO

