The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
CACI International: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

October 30, 2019 4:45 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $68 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.66.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings to be $11.64 to $12.42 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.55 billion to $5.75 billion.

CACI International shares have risen 56% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $224.58, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

