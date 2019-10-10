Listen Live Sports

California outlines ways to comply with upcoming privacy law

October 10, 2019 4:29 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s attorney general is proposing rules for companies to comply with a new state privacy law.

The law, which goes into effect in January, will allow Californians to see what information companies have collected about them and request that information be deleted.

Rules being proposed to implement that law say that companies must notify people of their rights using plain language. They must verify that a person requesting data is actually that person before handing it over.

The privacy law has garnered national attention because it will be the broadest in the country and is expected to influence similar laws, especially if Congress fails to enact a federal privacy law.

Public comment is now open for the proposed rules.

