Business News
 
Carlsberg sees strong sales in Asia and Western Europe

October 31, 2019 5:16 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish brewer Carlsberg says its net revenue rose 5.3% to 18.5 billion kroner ($2.8 billion) in the third quarter on the back of strong sales in Asia and Western Europe.

CEO Cees ‘t Hart said Thursday the Asia region continued “its very good performance” and sales in western Europe were “solid” despite “the very warm and dry summer last year.”

Carlsberg didn’t publish net income figures for the three-month period but reiterated its recently lifted operating profit growth outlook which was expected at around 150 million kroner ($22.3 million), up from a previous expectation of 100 million kroner.

It also said it had signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 25% of Cambrew, one of Cambodia’s largest breweries.

