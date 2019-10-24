Listen Live Sports

C&F: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 24, 2019 6:13 pm
 
WEST POINT, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.9 million.

The bank, based in West Point, Virginia, said it had earnings of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.54 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $32.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

C&F shares have dropped nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $51.25, a rise of 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFI

