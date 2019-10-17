Listen Live Sports

Chicago teachers strike in nation’s 3rd largest district

October 17, 2019 7:33 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago teachers are on strike after failing to reach a contract deal with the nation’s third-largest school district.

Picket lines are going up Thursday morning after the Chicago Teachers Union confirmed Wednesday night that its 25,000 members would not return to their classrooms. The strike follows months of negotiations between the union and Chicago Public Schools that failed to resolve disputes over pay and benefits, class size and teacher preparation time.

Union President Jesse Sharkey says they want a “short strike.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was disappointed by the strike decision.

The strike is Chicago’s first major walkout by teachers since 2012 and city officials announced early Wednesday that all classes were canceled for Thursday in hopes of giving more planning time to the parents of more than 300,000 students.

