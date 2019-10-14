Listen Live Sports

China’s auto sales sink 6.3% in September

October 14, 2019 6:04 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales sank 6.3% from a year earlier in September, putting the market on track to shrink for a second straight year at a time when brands are spending heavily to meet government targets to develop electric cars.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, an industry group, reported Monday sales of sedans, SUVs and minivans in the global industry’s biggest market declined to 1.9 million.

Demand has been hurt by consumer jitters over a trade war with Washington and slowing economic growth.

Sales have been recording negative growth since June 2018.

