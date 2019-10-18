Listen Live Sports

Coca-Cola, Schlumberger advance while J&J, Gildan retreat

October 18, 2019 4:52 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday.

Coca-Cola Co., up 99 cents to $54.78

The world’s largest beverage maker reported improved sales of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and other products that helped it beat analysts’ third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $36.85 to $566.25

The medical technology company handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts on sales of its da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery system.

ETrade Financial Corp., up $1.81 to $40.85

The online brokerage beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Schlumberger NV, up 42 cents to $32.31

The world’s largest oilfield services company beat analyst’s third-quarter earnings expectations on strong international demand.

Johnson & Johnson, down $8.47 to $127.70

The health care products giant is recalling a single lot of its baby powder after a test found asbestos contamination in samples.

Kansas City Southern, up $9.83 to $145.25

The freight railroad operator reported an increase in refined fuel shipments that helped it beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Gildan Activewear Inc., down $9.10 to $26.28

The apparel maker slashed its full-year profit forecast after warning investors about weak demand.

Sensient Technologies Corp., down $6.46 to $60.05

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances reported lower sales and its third-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

