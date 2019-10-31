Listen Live Sports

Colfax: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 31, 2019 6:12 am
 
ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. (AP) _ Colfax Corp. (CFX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.

The Annapolis Junction, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $846.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $847.4 million.

Colfax expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2 per share.

Colfax shares have risen 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFX

