Community Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 22, 2019
 
WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.

The bank, based in Waldorf, Maryland, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Community Financial shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCFC

