Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Companies reach tentative deal to settle opioids lawsuit

October 21, 2019 8:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — The nation’s three largest drug distributors and a drugmaker have reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit related to the nation’s opioid crisis.

The agreement comes within hours of the first federal trial over the crisis, with opening statements scheduled for Monday in Cleveland.

The tentative settlement involves drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKessen and drug manufacturer Teva.

Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, is trying to settle opioid lawsuits through bankruptcy court.

Advertisement

It’s not clear what will happen with remaining litigation if the settlements are finalized.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

The deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and was confirmed to The Associated Press by Paul Hanly, a lead lawyer for the local governments suing the drug industry.

___

Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska