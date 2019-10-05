Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Company CEO shot near site of North Carolina fire dies

October 5, 2019 7:16 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The founder of a North Carolina company who was shot and wounded near the scene of a fire in Charlotte has died.

John W. Holaday was also the chairman and CEO of DisposeRx, which specializes in drug disposal. Carol Dorn Sanders, the company’s senior vice president of marketing, communications and development, on Saturday confirmed Holaday died Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have said the 74-year-old man was critically wounded just before 4 p.m. Monday as he stood near the scene of a restaurant fire in downtown Charlotte.

Police said Holaday had been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He was a resident of Bethesda, Maryland.

Authorities say multiple charges have been filed against a teenager, including attempted murder.

The Charlotte Fire Department determined the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen hood system.

