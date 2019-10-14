Listen Live Sports

Construction platform fails, leaving worker dangling in air

October 14, 2019 12:26 pm
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two workers on a construction platform in New Jersey were rescued after it failed and left one worker briefly dangling by his safety rope in midair.

No injuries were reported Monday morning. The platform holding the workers was about six floors up when it let go on one side.

Authorities say that the two men had been doing masonry work on the Atlantic City building and that the collapse occurred as they started to descend.

Witnesses say the dangling worker was on the side that fell, while the other remained on the scaffold. Both were pulled to safety through windows.

The cause is being investigated.

