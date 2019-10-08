Listen Live Sports

Couple faces judgment for rigging daughter’s entrance exams

October 8, 2019 8:28 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — The founder of a food and beverage packaging company and his wife are returning to court to be sentenced in the sweeping college admissions scandal.

Gregory and Marcia Abbott, of New York and Colorado, are scheduled to appear in Boston’s federal court Tuesday. They pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say the couple paid $50,000 to have a test proctor correct their daughter’s ACT exam answers in 2018, along with $75,000 to rig her SAT subject tests. They kept the scheme hidden from their daughter.

Prosecutors are requesting sentences of eight months in prison and a $40,000 fine for each parent.

Gregory Abbott was chairman and CEO of International Dispensing Corporation in New York until he took a leave of absence in March.

