Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Customs: 4 flight attendants charged with money laundering

October 23, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Four flight attendants have been arrested on money laundering charges at Miami International Airport after authorities say they found them carrying tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

Customs and Border Patrols officials said they arrested four American Airlines attendants during an inspection early Monday. Police say they were carrying more than $22,000 in cash after arriving on a flight from Chile. They didn’t specify the exact amount.

Officials say they discovering an alleged structuring scheme attempting to violate federal currency reporting requirements. They didn’t elaborate.

The agents were charged with money laundering and turned over to Miami-Dade Police.

Advertisement

American Airlines said in statement that it’s cooperating with law enforcement and taking the “matter seriously.”

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

International travelers arriving or departing with more than $10,000 are required to report all currency.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon