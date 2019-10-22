Listen Live Sports

Demand for fast, online delivery drives UPS 3Q

October 22, 2019 7:47 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — UPS is reporting strong third quarter earnings with e-commerce driving volumes higher, particularly next-day service.

Next-day air delivery volumes jumped almost 24% in the three month period.

The Atlanta company on Tuesday reported net income of $1.75 billion, or $2.01 per share. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, per-share earnings were $2.07, a penny better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $18.32 billion, also edging out expectations.

Yet United Parcel Service Inc. stuck to its full-year profit projection of $7.45 to $7.75 per share, and its stock is down almost 4% before the opening bell.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS

