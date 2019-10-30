Listen Live Sports

Design concepts unveiled for Pulse memorial, museum

October 30, 2019 1:07 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A memorial to the survivors of Florida’s Pulse nightclub massacre will have a reflecting pool with rainbow-colored lines radiating from it, and a nearby museum will resemble a three-dimensional spirograph.

Design concepts for the memorial and museum were announced Wednesday in Orlando.

Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more were injured when a gunman opened fire at the gay nightclub in June 2016. It was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history until a gunman opened fire on the Las Vegas Strip in 2017.

Organizers say the design concepts are only a starting point for discussions on the Pulse memorial and museum and are open to revisions.

The designs were produced by several French architects and artists who worked with an Orlando architectural firm and a DePaul University professor.

