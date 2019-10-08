Listen Live Sports

Doctors turn to thumbs to diagnosis and treat by text

October 8, 2019 10:23 am
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Millions of Americans now have access to a newer form of health care that connects patients with doctors in just a few minutes or less.

This fast service comes with a catch: The patient probably won’t see or talk to the doctor because they only type out messages to each other.

Companies like CirrusMD and 98point6 now offer message-based treatment for injuries or minor illnesses normally handled by a doctor’s office or clinic.

They say their businesses make care even more accessible than video telemedicine. Patients accustomed to Uber-like convenience can text with a doctor while riding a bus or waiting in a grocery store line.

But some doctors worry about the quality of care provided by physicians who won’t see their patients and might not know them very well.

