Dominion Leases land from airport for possible solar farm

October 3, 2019 2:44 pm
 
CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has leased a plot of land from the authority that runs Dulles International Airport with plans to build a 1,200-acre (486 hectares) solar farm.

The energy company and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced the joint project on Thursday. If approved, the project would generate 100 megawatts of power. That’s enough to power roughly 25,000 homes when running at peak output.

For comparison, Dominion Energy’s coal-powered station in Chesterfield, the largest in Virginia, generates 1,640 megawatts and powers more than 400,000 homes.

The solar farm would be one of the largest in northern Virginia.

The facility could connect to the transmission grid as early as 2023.

