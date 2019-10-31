Enviva Partners: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Partners LP (EVA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $157.4 million in the period.

Enviva Partners shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

