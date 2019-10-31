Listen Live Sports

Enviva Partners: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 31, 2019 5:07 am
 
< a min read
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Partners LP (EVA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $157.4 million in the period.

Enviva Partners shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVA

