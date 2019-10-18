Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

EU leaders rubber stamp Lagarde’s ECB appointment

October 18, 2019 7:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have approved the appointment of Christine Lagarde as the next president of the European Central Bank.

The former International Monetary Fund managing director will replace Mario Draghi, who has served as ECB president since 2011.

The European Council had already issued a formal recommendation for Lagarde, and Friday’s move was just a confirmation after the European Parliament and the ECB also supported her.

The ECB sets monetary policy for the 19 countries that use the euro currency.

Advertisement

Lagarde will take office on Nov. 1 and will serve a non-renewable term of eight years.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska