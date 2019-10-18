Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

European Medicines Agency recommends licensing Ebola vaccine

October 18, 2019 7:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has recommended that the world’s first Ebola vaccine be approved, after it was administered to hundreds of thousands of people in Africa.

The agency on Friday described licensing the vaccine as “an important step toward relieving the burden of this deadly disease.” The Ebola vaccine was originally developed in Canada and is now marketed by Merck as Ervebo. More than 270,000 people in Africa have received it as officials try to stop Congo’s ongoing outbreak.

A second vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, which is not yet licensed, will soon be used in parts of Congo where Ebola is not actively spreading.

Also Friday, the World Health Organization is convening a meeting to consider whether the epidemic in Congo should still be designated a global emergency.

Advertisement

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska