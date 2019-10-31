Listen Live Sports

Facebook, Apple rise; Twitter, Western Digital fall

October 31, 2019 5:13 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday.

Apple Inc., up $5.50 to $248.76

The iPhone maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts and reported a recovery in sales in China.

Facebook Inc., up $3.40 to $191.65

The social media company reported steady growth in its user base and its third-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

Starbucks Corp., up 37 cents to $84.56

The coffee chain reported surprisingly good growth for a key sales measure that included more customers in China.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., up $1.05 to $60.94

The information technology consulting company raised its revenue forecast for the year after reporting solid third-quarter earnings.

Western Digital Corp., down $10.51 to $51.65

The maker of computer hard drives warned investors that profit will be weaker than anticipated in the second quarter and its CEO is retiring.

Twitter Inc., up 11 cents to $29.97

The social media company is banning all political advertising from its service.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., up $4.64 to $78.62

The owner of the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains raised its profit forecast for the year.

Kraft Heinz Co. up $3.83 to $32.33

The maker of ketchup and other packaged food handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

