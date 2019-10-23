Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ford 3Q profit falls nearly 60% on restructuring costs

October 23, 2019 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s third-quarter net income tumbled nearly 60% as the company booked $1.5 billion in charges mainly for restructuring, and Chinese and U.S. sales fell.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker knocked a half-billion dollars off its pretax earnings guidance for the full year. Ford now says it will make $6.5 billion to $7 billion.

Ford’s net income from July through September was $425 million, or 11 cents per share. But excluding restructuring charges, the company made 34 cents per share. That soundly beat Wall Street estimates that averaged 26 cents per share.

Its revenue fell 2% to $36.99 billion, partly because the company bungled the launch of the new Ford Explorer SUV. Explorer sales were down 48% for the quarter as quality problems forced Ford to hold shipments to dealers.

Advertisement

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon