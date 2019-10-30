Ford, auto workers union reach tentative contract agreement

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford after three days of intense bargaining.

The union says the deal was reached Wednesday night but didn’t give details.

It says the deal has to be approved by committees of national union leaders and local officials who will meet in Detroit Friday. Then it will be sent to Ford’s 55,000 union workers for a ratification vote.

The agreement likely will mirror the pact approved by General Motors workers after a 40-day strike.

Advertisement

The GM contract has a mix of pay raises and lump-sum checks, a quicker path to full wages for new hires and assurances that temporary workers can become full-time. It also includes $7.7 billion in investments at U.S. factories.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.