Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ford recalls vans for 2nd time to fix drive shaft problem

October 29, 2019 10:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 320,000 Transit full-size vans in North America for a second time because the drive shafts can fail, causing loss of power.

The company says the recall covers the 2015 through 2017 model years. The drive shaft coupling can crack, and continued driving can cause the shaft to break free. In addition to power loss, a falling shaft can allow movement while in park if the parking brake isn’t on. The shaft also can damage brake and fuel lines.

Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

It’s the second recall for the same problem. Ford says it will replace the couplings every 40,000 miles until a final repair is developed. Dealers will do a permanent fix once parts are ready.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid