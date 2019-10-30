Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Ford to offer over-the-air software updates across lineup

October 30, 2019 8:03 am
 
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Beginning next year, Ford’s redesigned vehicle models will allow software updates over the internet or through cellular phone connections.

The company says every model will be equipped with the technology as they are redesigned. The shift will reduce visits to dealers for service and even some computer-related recall repairs.

Once completed, Ford will join electric car maker Tesla Inc. in having over-the-air software updates across its model lineup.

Owners will be able to opt in to the program and get updates over their home wireless network at no cost. The cost for cellular updates has not been announced.

Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday that it will be able to update nearly all vehicle computer systems once the system is active.

The Associated Press

