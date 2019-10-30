Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

GE continues transformation, tops expectations for 3Q

October 30, 2019 6:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — General Electric is reporting third-quarter losses that were not as bad as expected and it’s raising its expectations for industrial free cash flow despite a damaging trade fight and ongoing problems with Boeing’s 737 Max.

The Boston company on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.42 billion, or $1.08 per share. Removing one-time costs, per share earnings were 15 cents, 3 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Shares of General Electric Co. are up 5% before the opening bell.

Revenue of $23.36 billion fell short of projections for $29.14 billion.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR