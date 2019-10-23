Listen Live Sports

General Dynamics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 23, 2019 7:06 am
 
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $913 million.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.76 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.68 billion.

General Dynamics shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has fallen slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

