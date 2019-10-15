Listen Live Sports

German 5G rules avoid Huawei ban; US warns on intel sharing

October 15, 2019 12:23 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Germany has released draft security guidelines for next generation wireless networks that stop short of banning Huawei, as the U.S. warned again it would reconsider intelligence sharing with allies that use the Chinese company’s equipment.

The Federal Network Agency issued rules on Tuesday laying out conditions for suppliers for new 5G networks.

They include certifying critical components and ensuring trustworthiness of manufacturers, without singling out Huawei for exclusion.

The U.S. has been lobbying allies in Europe to shun Huawei over worries its equipment might aid Chinese electronic spying, claims the company has repeatedly denied.

The top U.S. cybersecurity diplomat, Rob Strayer, told reporters the U.S. government would have to reassess how it shares intelligence with countries like Germany if they use untrusted technology in the new networks.

