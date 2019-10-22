Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Hasbro finds nothing fun in trade war

October 22, 2019 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Shares of Hasbro are plunging after the company said the trade war is hammering its supply chain.

The toymaker on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $212.9 million, or $1.67 per share. Even removing one-time costs which brings per share earnings to $1.84, the company fell well short of Wall Street expectations for $2.22, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Its revenue of $1.58 billion is also below the $1.73 billion industry analysts had expected.

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner says shifting dates for tariffs not even in place yet are affecting its supply chain and orders from customers.

Advertisement

Shares are down more than 15%.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAS

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified