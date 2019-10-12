Listen Live Sports

Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses

October 12, 2019 11:56 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans has suddenly collapsed.

News outlets report several construction workers had to run to safety Saturday as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured.

Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer’s dramatic video of the collapse.

The hotel was scheduled to open in the spring.

