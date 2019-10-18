Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

October 18, 2019 4:57 pm
 
The S&P 500 index closed out a choppy week of trading on Wall Street with its second straight weekly gain, even though stock indexes ended lower Friday.

Technology companies led the slide, erasing some of the market’s gains from a day earlier. Communication services, industrials and health care stocks also fell. Investors continued to focus on company earnings reports as they gauge the health of Corporate America and the broader economy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 11.75 points, or 0.4%, to 2,986.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 255.68 points, or 1%, to 26,770.20.

The Nasdaq lost 67.31 points, or 0.8%, to 8,089.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks gave up 6.36 points, or 0.4%, to 1,535.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 15.93 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow lost 46.39 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq rose 32.50 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 added 23.58 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 479.35 points, or 19.1%.

The Dow is up 3,442.74 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,454.27 points, or 21.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 186.92 points, or 13.9%.

