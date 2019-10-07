Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

October 7, 2019 4:51 pm
 
Stocks gave up some meager midday gains and ended broadly lower on Wall Street, extending the market’s losing streak into a fourth week.

Technology stocks, consumer goods makers, health care companies and banks accounted for much of the selling, which accelerated in the last hour of trading. Communication services stocks eked out a slight gain. Crude oil prices edged lower and bond yields rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 13.22 points, or 0.4%, at 2,938.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 95.70 points, or 0.4%, to 26,478.02.

The Nasdaq dropped 26.18 points, or 0.3%, to 7,956.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slipped 2.91 points, or 0.2%, to 1,497.79.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 431.94 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 3,150.56 points, or 13.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,321.02 points, or 19.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 149.23 points, or 11.1%.

