How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

October 3, 2019 4:59 pm
 
The stock market shook off an early stumble and ended broadly higher Thursday, breaking a two-day slump that got October off to a miserable start.

Big technology companies and drug makers led the gains, while materials makers and banks pulled up the rear. A report showing that the U.S. services sector slowed to its lowest level in three years caused the market’s early slide.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 23.02 points, or 0.8%, to 2,910.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 122.42 points, or 0.5%, to 26,201.04.

The Nasdaq climbed 87.02 points, or 1.1%, to 7,872.26.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks picked up 6.72 points, or 0.5%, to 1,486.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 51.16 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is down 619.21 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 67.36 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 34.13 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 403.78 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow is up 2,873.58 points, or 12.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,236.99 points, or 18.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 137.79 points, or 10.2%.

