How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

October 24, 2019 5:06 pm
 
Stock indexes closed mostly higher on Wall Street as big gains by technology companies were offset by losses in health care, communications services and other sectors.

Microsoft, PayPal and Lam Research all rose after posting solid results in the July-September quarter. The tech sector added to its already sizable gains this year, which are far outpacing the rest of the market. Communication companies fared the worst.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 added 5.77 points, or 0.2%, to 3,010.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 28.42 points, or 0.1%, to 26,805.53.

The Nasdaq climbed 66 points, or 0.8%, to 8,185.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks slipped 2.67 points, or 0.2%, to 1,550.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.09 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 35.33 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 96.25 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.70 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 503.44 points, or 20.1%.

The Dow is up 3,478.07 points, or 14.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,550.52 points, or 23.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 201.62 points, or 15%.

