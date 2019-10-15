Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

October 15, 2019 4:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks notched solid gains on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed surprisingly good quarterly results from some of the nation’s biggest companies.

Technology, health care and financial stocks powered the market’s broad gains, which erased modest losses from a day earlier.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 29.53 points, or 1%, to 2,995.68.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.44 points, or 0.9%, to 27,024.80.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Nasdaq gained 100.06 points, or 1.2%, to 8,148.71.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks picked up 17.87 points, or 1.2%, to 1,523.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 25.41 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 208.21 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 91.67 points, or 1.1%.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.40 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 488.83 points, or 19.5%.

The Dow is up 3,697.34 points, or 15.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,513.43 points, or 22.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 174.74 points, or 13%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department