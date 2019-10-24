Listen Live Sports

Iconic AmEx ‘Green Card’ turns 50, gets a needed revamp

October 24, 2019 7:01 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The American Express “Green Card” is turning 50, topping off half a century of being everywhere its card members wanted to be.

Launched in 1969, the Green Card gave travelers a sense of importance they didn’t feel carrying travelers’ cheques.

For many, it was their first AmEx card. Over time, however, the Green Card became neglected in favor of fancier siblings, the Gold and Platinum Cards.

Now, the Green Card is getting a much-needed revamp, with a new look and more travel benefits — and, yes, a higher annual fee, which rises to $150 from $95.

In probably the most radical change, the card will no longer be a charge card, but function more like a traditional credit card with the ability to revolve a balance and pay over time.

