The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Indiana woman gets probation in assault on Delta flight

October 17, 2019 1:30 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana woman who had been drinking wine before she attacked a Delta Air Lines crew and federal agents on a Michigan-bound flight has been sentenced to six months of probation.

Camille Krueger says she’s “just so sorry” for the January 2018 incident aboard an international flight from Germany. The 63-year-old nurse had to be restrained for 90 minutes on the Delta plane after attacking her husband and crew members.

Investigators say Krueger of La Porte, Indiana, also head-butted federal officers who removed her from the plane.

Federal Magistrate Judge David Grand says the incident appeared to be a combination of “stress and alcohol.” He says disturbances can be frightening to other passengers, especially people who don’t like to fly.

Krueger appeared in court Wednesday.

