The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
India’s SpiceJet to open its first international hub in UAE

October 23, 2019 2:04 am
 
RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet says it plans to open an international hub in the United Arab Emirates, its first hub overseas.

Company officials and the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah made the announcement on Wednesday in the northernmost sheikhdom of the oil-rich UAE, signing an agreement for the expansion.

They say they’ll begin flights between New Delhi and Ras al-Khaimah by December. SpiceJet then plans to base as many as five airplanes in the UAE to then carry passengers onto Europe.

SpiceJet is India’s second-largest airline in terms of domestic passenger volume. It’s based near New Delhi and operates a fleet of 111 Boeing and Bombardier aircraft, flying to over 50 destinations in India and a handful of international routes, including Dubai.

