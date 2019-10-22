Listen Live Sports

Indonesia oil pipeline fire kills Chinese worker

October 22, 2019 8:51 am
 
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities say a Chinese worker was killed in a fire at an oil pipeline in western Indonesia.

West Java police chief Rudy Sufahriadi said the fire broke out Tuesday near a high-speed rail construction site that will connect the capital, Jakarta, to Bandung, located in West Java’s Cimahi district.

He said a preliminary investigation showed the fire broke out when a pipeline owned by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina ruptured during a construction project, killing the Chinese national.

Television footage of the fire showed thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames filling the sky as firefighters battled the inferno.

The fire was extinguished just before nightfall.

