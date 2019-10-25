Listen Live Sports

Intel, Charter rise; Amazon, Albemarle fall

October 25, 2019 4:44 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday.

Amazon.com Inc., down $19.45 to $1,761.33

The online retailer’s third-quarter profit and its sales forecast for the holiday shopping season fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Intel Corp., up $4.23 to $56.46

The chipmaker reported surprisingly good third-quarter profits and raised its forecast for the year.

ResMed Inc., up $16.53 to $144.26

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Phillips 66, up $3.79 to $114.42

The oil refiner beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts and announced a $3 billion stock buyback plan.

Mohawk Industries Inc., up $14.21 to $144.13

The flooring maker’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Albemarle Corp., down $5.86 to $63.59

The chemicals company slashed its 2019 sales and profit forecast because of lower lithium prices.

V.F. Corp., down $6.67 to $84.15

The maker of Vans and Timberland brands reported disappointing profit and revenue.

Charter Communications Inc., up $27.12 to $462.19

The cable provider reported surprisingly good third-quarter profit and revenue.

