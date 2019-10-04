Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Jobless rate for Hispanic Americans hits record low of 3.9%

October 4, 2019 11:18 am
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The September unemployment rate for Hispanic and Latino Americans fell for a second straight month to 3.9%, the lowest level since record-keeping began in 1972. The improvement in the category, which includes all races, stemmed from more people seeking and finding jobs.

The jobless rate for white Americans also dropped to a 50-year-low of 3.2% from 3.4% in August. It was the lowest level since a 3% figure in 1969.

Less educated Americans benefited from the still-solid job market in September. The unemployment rate for workers without a high school diploma fell to 4.8% from 5.4% in August. It marked the lowest level on records since 1992.

The Labor Department said Friday that all told, employers added a modest 136,000 jobs in September. The overall unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5% from 3.7% in August.

Advertisement

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Unemployment rate by group:
(Numbers in percentages) September 2019 August 2019 September 2018
White 3.2 3.4 3.3
Black 5.5 5.5 6.0
Asian 2.5 2.8 3.5
Hispanic or Latino ethnicity* 3.9 4.2 4.5
Adult men 3.2 3.4 3.4
Adult women 3.1 3.3 3.3
Teenagers 12.5 12.6 12.6
20-24 years old 6.3 7.0 6.9
25-54 years old 3.0 3.1 3.1
55 and over 2.4 2.6 2.8
Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan* 4.5 3.5 3.9
No high school diploma 4.8 5.4 5.6
High school graduate 3.6 3.6 3.7
Some college 2.9 3.1 3.2
College graduate 2.0 2.1 2.0
Duration of Unemployment:
Average length (weeks) 22.0 22.1 24.1
Jobless 6 months or more (pct.) 22.7 20.6 22.8
*Includes all races
Source: Labor Department

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore