Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

JPMorgan Chase 3Q profits up 8%, but loan growth slows

October 15, 2019 7:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co. says profits grew by 8% in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, helped partly by higher interest rates and a better-than-expected performance in its investment banking business.

The nation’s largest bank by assets said it earned $9.08 billion, or $2.68 per share, up from $8.38 billion, or $2.34 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results did beat analysts’ expectations for a profit of $2.45 a share.

JPMorgan’s total loans unexpectedly fell in the quarter, down 1%, as the bank said it sold off a chunk of home mortgages. Excluding the sale, the company said loan growth was flat.

Total revenue at the bank was $29.34 billion, up from $27.26 billion a year earlier.

Advertisement

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department