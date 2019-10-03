Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Jury awards $4.8M in fatal shooting of Chicago man by guard

October 3, 2019 10:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The mother of a Chicago man fatally shot by a security guard at a public housing complex has been awarded nearly $5 million in her lawsuit against a security company.

A Cook County jury awarded Ulisa Howell-Darby $4.8 million on Tuesday after ruling that the security guard who shot 24-year-old Eric Knox in June 2016 was responsible for his death.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Howell-Darby had sued Kates Detective & Security Services Agency in 2017.

Court records show Knox was outside at a party at a Chicago Housing Authority complex when four Kates security guards pulled up and a shooting broke out. Knox was shot twice in the back, and two security guards were wounded.

Advertisement

A message seeking comment on the ruling was left Thursday for the security company.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday