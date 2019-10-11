Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Jury awards $5.2M in Walmart disability discrimination case

October 11, 2019 5:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has awarded a former Wisconsin Walmart employee $5.2 million in a disability discrimination case.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says the jury determined that Walmart violated federal law when it refused to accommodate the man’s disabilities.

The man has a developmental disability and is deaf and visually impaired. He worked as a cart pusher at a Walmart in Beloit for 16 years before a new manager started at the store in 2015.

The EEOC says the new manager made the employee resubmit medical paperwork to keep his accommodations. When the employee requested continued assistance from a job coach, the EEOC alleges he was effectively terminated.

Advertisement

A Walmart spokesman says the Bentonville, Arkansas retailer does not believe the verdict is supported by evidence and is weighing its options.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched