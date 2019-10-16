Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Jury selection set to begin in landmark federal opioid trial

October 16, 2019 6:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the first federal trial over the nation’s opioid epidemic.

The trial focuses on lawsuits filed by two Ohio counties claiming drug companies that made, distributed and sold prescription painkillers engaged in a deadly conspiracy that has inflicted massive damage on their communities.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday and is expected to last a few days. Attorneys for Summit and Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) counties and six drug-related companies will select a 12-person jury. Prospective jurors were asked to answer a 19-page questionnaire about the case.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Cleveland. It’s considered a bellwether because it could help shape how future trials are conducted or possibly help spur the global settlement sought by U.S. District Court Judge Dan Polster.

Advertisement

Polster is overseeing more than 2,000 lawsuits filed by local governments and other entities against companies in the opioid industry.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department