Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Juul halts sales of fruit, dessert flavors for e-cigarettes

October 17, 2019 1:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juul Labs will stop selling fruit and dessert flavors for its electronic cigarettes.

The voluntary step announced Thursday is the company’s latest concession as it tries to weather a political backlash blaming its flavored-nicotine products for hooking a generation of teenagers.

The move is unlikely to satisfy the company’s critics. Juul will continue selling its most popular flavors: mint and menthol. Those products account for more than 60% of Juul’s retail sales, according to analysts. They are also the most popular flavors among teens.

The flavored pods affected by the announcement are mango, crème, fruit and cucumber.

Advertisement

Those flavors account for about 10% of the company’s sales and were only available on its website. Juul pulled the flavors out of stores last November.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress